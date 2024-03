Multiple unconfirmed music sources have indicated that the 2024 Splendour In The Grass will not go ahead.

The lineup included headlining acts Kylie Minogue, G Flip, Tash Sultana, Future, Turnstile and more.

The festival was set to take place at North Byron Parklands from Friday July 19th to Sunday 21st July.

There has been no official announcement from the festival.

More to come.

