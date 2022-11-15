The official mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been revealed and it’s got the world talking.
The Phryges – bright red, triangular-shaped, odd little creatures that are based off the Phrygian cap; a soft, cone-shaped cap which, according to Hat Guide, is ‘associated in antiquity with several peoples in Eastern Europe and Anatolia (Turkey)’.
On vous présente la Phryge Olympique et la Phryge Paralympique !
Les mascottes de #Paris2024 ✨
Sportives, fêtardes… et françaises 🇫🇷
Here are the Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge!
The #Paris2024 mascots ✨
They are sporty, love to party… and are so French 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/plupKzQqNs
— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022
Why, other than the mascots being revealed for the first time is the world talking? We’re glad you asked.
People are saying the Phryges looks like a clitoris! Yes, the female private part.
Credit: @Marme_elade/Twitter
We’ll leave it up to you to decide if you agree with that!