The official mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been revealed and it’s got the world talking.

The Phryges – bright red, triangular-shaped, odd little creatures that are based off the Phrygian cap; a soft, cone-shaped cap which, according to Hat Guide, is ‘associated in antiquity with several peoples in Eastern Europe and Anatolia (Turkey)’.

Why, other than the mascots being revealed for the first time is the world talking? We’re glad you asked.

People are saying the Phryges looks like a clitoris! Yes, the female private part.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide if you agree with that!

