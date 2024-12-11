It’s that time of year again where the city of Melbourne lights up with the Christmas spirit, lighting up each laneway and landmark with festive magic!

Wondering where to start? We’ve got your list of all the places to check out to get you in the holiday mood.

The best news is – it won’t cost you a thing!

Here’s the top spots in Melbourne to check out the Christmas magic:

Christmas Square

Federation Square has been turned into a Christmas wonderland with a spectacular laser and light show from 9pm to 11pm every night until December 25th.

Melbourne Town Hall Decorations

The iconic building is wrapped and ready for Christmas, where you can see the new bell tree or snap a selfie on Santa’s throne as nutcracker soldiers stand guard.

Evan Walker Bridge

The Evan Walker bridge lights up our city with it’s signature Merry Christmas sign and giant star.

Crown Christmas River Show

The spectacular Crown Christmas River show returns this year with a dazzling show featuring water fountains, lasers, light projections and even a festive soundtrack.

Shows run every 15 minutes from 9pm to 11pm every night on the Yarra River until December 25th!

Christmas Carnival

The Christmas Carnival has returned to the banks of Birrarung where you can ride the ferris wheel, drive the dodgems or get the best view of the city lights as you spin 35 meters in the air on top of the Sky Flyer.

Entry is free, with coupons available to purchase for each ride on site – $8 for kids rides and $12 for adult rides.

Flinders Street Station

The iconic Flinders Street Station turns festive with a nightly gingerbread house projection from 9pm to 11pm!

Got more time? Here’s some more to check out along the way!

Elizabeth Street

Market Lane

Liverpool Street

Bank Place

Manchester Lane

Hardware Lane

Melbourne’s GPO

Bourke Street Mall

Crossley Street

AC/DC Lane

Centre Place

Degraves Street

Atelier Exchange

Southbank Spillway

Sandridge Bridge

Fitzroy Gardens

So much fun for the whole family – Merry Christmas!