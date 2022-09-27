Ever wished to knock back a mead as you toss a coin to the Witcher? Or perhaps you’d fancy sipping on some Champere as you take a selfie a la Emily in Paris? Thanks to Netflix, now you can.

With the Aussie sporting season coming to a close, Netflix season can officially begin. To kick the season off, Netflix is launching the Who’s Watch Inn (incredible name), a classic Aussie pub where locals can grab some grub and a schooie as they come together to enjoy their favourite Netflix series.

Located in Carlton, Melbourne, from Wednesday 28th September to Sunday 2nd October, the Who’s Watch Inn has been fitted with iconic props inspired by your favourite Netflix shows to celebrate all the exciting news announced at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on 24th September.

With food and beverage options, Who’s Watch Inn has it all covered with a Netflix inspired menu and drinks on tap – did someone say Emily in Parma? How about some Squid Ink Dark Ale to wash it down? A welcome spin on a pub classic we reckon. And in true Aussie spirit, Netflix will be shouting patrons a free drink^ on arrival so there’s no excuse not to come by.

It wouldn’t be a classic Aussie pub without a trivia and comedy night and the Who’s Watch Inn has a stellar lineup on the cards. For those trivia aficionados, reserve a spot for you and your team at Netflix pub trivia on Thursday 29th September.

Those looking for a laugh can get a once-in-a-lifetime experience and catch some of ANZ’s best Netflix comedians, including Urzila Carlson, Nazeem Hussain and Melanie Bracewell, in the flesh at the Netflix is a Joke: Comedy Night on Friday 30th September. Oh and the best part it’s FREE!?

The Who’s Watch Inn is exclusive to Melbourne for a limited time only.

WHEN: Wednesday 28 September: 7:00PM- 11:00PM

Thursday 29 September: 12:00PM- 11:00PM

Friday 30 September: 11:00AM- 1:00AM

Saturday 01 October: 12:00PM- 1:00AM

Sunday 02 October: 12:00PM- 11:00PM

NETFLIX PUB TRIVIA: Thursday 29 September: 7:30PM – 9:00PM

NETFLIX IS A JOKE: COMEDY NIGHT: Friday 30 September: 8:00PM – 9:00PM

WHERE: The Clyde Hotel, 385 Cardigan St, Carlton, Melbourne

WHO CAN ATTEND: Open to all patrons*

COST: FREE

NOTE: Walk-ins welcome, with bookings available via www.netflixpub.com.au

Story Curtesy of Netlfix

^One drink per person. You must be 18 years or over to consume alcohol at this event.