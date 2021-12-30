It’s finally time to bring in 2022 and here’s where you can catch the fireworks show!

The best vantage points to see the fireworks are:

Flagstaff Gardens

Treasury Gardens

Alexandra Gardens

Docklands

There’s also a New Years Street Feast in selected CBD locations, with tickets still available!

Or you can count down to the midnight fireworks display at home on Channel 9 from 11pm tonight, with hosts Catriona Rowntree and our very own Clint Stanaway giving viewers the best seat in town at the City of Melbourne’s New Year’s Eve 2021 celebration. They’ll be joined by Sooshi Mango and electronic music duo Shouse for a night of performances and laughs, as Peter Hitchener takes a look back on the best and worst of 2021.

Where will you be spending your countdown?

