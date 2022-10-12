From 11.59pm on Wednesday, the pandemic declaration will lapse and Victorians will no longer have to isolate after testing positive for the virus, with people instead strongly recommended to self-quarantine.

Victoria and other jurisdictions unanimously agreed at national cabinet last week to ditch mandatory COVID-19 isolation from October 14.

But the Victorian government opted to end the requirement early rather than extend the declaration by 24 hours.

COVID-19 vaccination mandates will remain in Victorian hospitals, aged care facilities, day surgery centres and its ambulance service as part of Department of Health-issued directions despite the declaration ending.

Under occupational health and safety laws and public service directions, workers may also still be required to have COVID-19 jabs.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the new framework would give people the choice to do what is right for them and their community.

“We’re making sure there are still requirements in place to protect our dedicated healthcare workers and vulnerable Victorians in high-risk settings like aged care, disability settings and hospitals,” he said.

