Victorians experienced extreme weather overnight with winds of up to 130km/h. People are being urged to stay inside today where possible, and some Victorian schools have closed.

The wild winds aren’t slowing down anytime soon, with Victorians warned that we’re set to experience one of the worst weather events of the year, winds equivalent to a category 3 cyclone will hit the state over the next few days.

Take a look at the wind battering through the city below!

Stay safe and stay home where possible. And, of course, avoid the ocean at all costs!