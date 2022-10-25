Don’t be fooled by their sweet faces and wagging tails these dogs have just spent the last 5 – 11 years of their lives working with the Victoria Police.

Between them they have over 840 years of service in dog years! (That’s 120 years for us humans.)

Yona looks completely ready to kick her paws up and relax!

While the face doesn’t match the name, I’m sure Fury has caught his fair share of bad guys!

These are the goodest boys and girls and we hope they have the best retirement ever!!