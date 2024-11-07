A giant interactive machine is coming to Melbourne Central this week, delivering personalised itineraries to discover the magic of Ballarat!

The ‘Unexpect-o-matic’ will be setting up shop in Shot Tower Square in Melbourne Central to churn out unique itineraries filled with the best things to see, do, eat and drink in the vibrant regional city.

Simply push the button on the machine and it will generate a personalised itinerary for a bespoke Ballarat adventure for you, with exclusive discounts as well as a complimentary luggage tag that unlocks special offers at various Ballarat attractions.

Throughout the day, saxophone players will randomly emerge from the epic machine to entertain crowds and gift a Ballarat themed hamper – how cool!

The machine is also offering the chance to win an on the spot trip to Ballarat, staying at the Provincial Hotel with dinner at local hotspot Mr Jones and a gin tasting at Itinerant Spirits.

The ‘Unexpect-o-matic’ will be open from 10am to 9pm in Shot Tower Square in Melbourne Central on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th November so make sure you get down there!