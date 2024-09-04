The world’s largest marketplace for surplus food has just landed in down under, making it’s Australian debut here in Melbourne!

Danish born company ‘Too Good To Go’ is aiming to reduce unnecessary food waste by connecting Aussies with businesses’ surplus food for a reduced price through their app.

Over 80 local businesses have already joined the initiative, with familiar Melbourne names like Abacus Bar and Kitchen, ST. ALi, Undercover Roasters, and Wabi Sushi joining the growing list of businesses.

You might be wondering how on earth this all works so let’s break it down for you.

Using their free app, you can search through To Good To Go’s marketplace to find stores that have surplus food available at a reduced price. After selecting a store, you can simply reserve a ‘surprise bag’ which is made up of a selection of goods from the store that would be otherwise thrown away. Once you place the order and pre-pay on the app, you will be given a pick up window that each store sets where you can go and pick up your food to enjoy!

Too Good To Go’s Marketplace offers benefits for both retailers and customers, with businesses generating income from food that would otherwise be thrown out while also allowing consumers to get quality food at a reasonable price during this cost of living crisis.

The company’s aim is to help households and businesses halve Australia’s annual food waste by 2030 in line with the National Food Waste Strategy.

“We invite everyone in Australia to join our global community of 100 million users and 170,000 business partners and start making a difference, one meal at a time – bite by bite!” said Mette Lykke, Global CEO of ‘Too Good To Go’.

Check out their website here to download the app and start saving now!

