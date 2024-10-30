This Saturday, Father Christmas is coming to town for the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant, along with many other events as we enter a packed end of year event season.
ADELAIDE TINY HOME EXPO | FRID NOV 1 – SUN NOV 3
The Tiny Home Expo is taking over the Adelaide Showground this weekend! If you’re looking to downsize or live more sustainably, this is the event for you. Explore tiny houses on wheels, modular granny flats, and unique cabins. Check out the engaging sessions in the Speaker Hall, plus market stalls and a food court. Tickets are between $20 and $35, with kids 16 and under free!
What: Adelaide 2024 Tiny Home Expo
Where: Adelaide Showground
When: Friday November 1st: 10am to 3pm
Saturday November 2nd: 9am to 5pm
Sunday November 3rd: 9am to 5pm
Ticket price: $20 to $35 (free for kids 16 and under)
The Tiny Home Expo is taking over the Adelaide Showground this weekend! If you’re looking to downsize or live more sustainably, this is the event for you. Explore tiny houses on wheels, modular granny flats, and unique cabins. Check out the engaging sessions in the Speaker Hall, plus market stalls and a food court. Tickets are between $20 and $35, with kids 16 and under free!
What: Adelaide 2024 Tiny Home Expo
Where: Adelaide Showground
When: Friday November 1st: 10am to 3pm
Saturday November 2nd: 9am to 5pm
Sunday November 3rd: 9am to 5pm
Ticket price: $20 to $35 (free for kids 16 and under)
For more info, click here.
ADELAIDE ITALIAN FESTIVAL | FRI NOV 1 – SUN NOV 10
The Adelaide Italian Festival has kicked off and will run until November 10th at Festival Plaza for a cultural celebration that highlights the best of Italian life and culture. There will be music, wine, art, Italian-made cars, and, of course, delicious food. The festival features heaps of events, both free and ticketed, taking place across metro and regional SA.
What: Adelaide Italian Festival
When: 1st-10th November 2024
Where: Various Venues
The Adelaide Italian Festival has kicked off and will run until November 10th at Festival Plaza for a cultural celebration that highlights the best of Italian life and culture. There will be music, wine, art, Italian-made cars, and, of course, delicious food. The festival features heaps of events, both free and ticketed, taking place across metro and regional SA.
What: Adelaide Italian Festival
When: 1st-10th November 2024
Where: Various Venues
For more info, click here.
DAY ON THE GREEN – TAKE THAT THIS LIFE ON OUR | SAT NOV 2
This Saturday, A Day on the Green brings Take That to Peter Lehmann Wines! Pack your picnic rug, your snacks and your drinks for an unforgettable day, with live performances also from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ricki-Lee, and Dacy.
What: Take That This Life On Tour – A Day on The Green
Where: Peter Lehmann Wines, Tanunda
When: Saturday November 2nd
For more info, click here.
This Saturday, A Day on the Green brings Take That to Peter Lehmann Wines! Pack your picnic rug, your snacks and your drinks for an unforgettable day, with live performances also from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ricki-Lee, and Dacy.
What: Take That This Life On Tour – A Day on The Green
Where: Peter Lehmann Wines, Tanunda
When: Saturday November 2nd
For more info, click here.