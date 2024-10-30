This Saturday, Father Christmas is coming to town for the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant, along with many other events as we enter a packed end of year event season.

ADELAIDE TINY HOME EXPO | FRID NOV 1 – SUN NOV 3

The Tiny Home Expo is taking over the Adelaide Showground this weekend! If you’re looking to downsize or live more sustainably, this is the event for you. Explore tiny houses on wheels, modular granny flats, and unique cabins. Check out the engaging sessions in the Speaker Hall, plus market stalls and a food court. Tickets are between $20 and $35, with kids 16 and under free!

What: Adelaide 2024 Tiny Home Expo

Where: Adelaide Showground

When: Friday November 1st: 10am to 3pm

Saturday November 2nd: 9am to 5pm

Sunday November 3rd: 9am to 5pm

Ticket price: $20 to $35 (free for kids 16 and under)

For more info, click here.

ADELAIDE ITALIAN FESTIVAL | FRI NOV 1 – SUN NOV 10

The Adelaide Italian Festival has kicked off and will run until November 10th at Festival Plaza for a cultural celebration that highlights the best of Italian life and culture. There will be music, wine, art, Italian-made cars, and, of course, delicious food. The festival features heaps of events, both free and ticketed, taking place across metro and regional SA.

What: Adelaide Italian Festival

When: 1st-10th November 2024

Where: Various Venues

For more info, click here.

