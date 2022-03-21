Tickets for Shane Warne’s funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be made available from 3pm today.

The funeral is scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, 30 March. Gates will open at the event at 5.30pm, with all guests required to be seated by 6.45pm. The service is expected to run for about two hours. If you miss out on tickets, you can watch the service live on 9news.com.au

Tickets are free and will be available at Ticketek from 3pm today.

For more info and to make a tribute, you can head to the memorial website

Image credit: 9 News

