Remember the joy of landing on Mayfair with a hotel while your friend’s token languished in Jail? Well, now you can recreate those moments in person right in the heart of Melbourne!

Yep, you read that right! Monopoly Dreams is offering Melburnains the chance to play Monopoly on a life-sized board, and if you’re unlucky, you might just find yourself in an actual jail cell.

With oversized Monopoly money that you can spend in-game or at the adjoining diner and merchandise store, the makers are going hard to create an immersive and interactive experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the real-life recreation of Monopoly City, you can take a mugshot in Monopoly Jail, earn money helping out at the Water Works or Electric Company, step into the Monopoly Bank and even visit Mr. Monopoly’s mansion.

Melbourne is the second stop on the global Monopoly Dreams tour, right after Hong Kong.

Melbourne’s Monopoly Dreams opens its doors on October 21.

Find all the info on the experience here and make sure you don’t miss your chance to snag early bird tickets!

Advertisement

Advertisement