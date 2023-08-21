Having a stressful time at the moment and searching for some serenity and a way to wind down?

We’ve found the perfect thing, right here in Melbourne.

Yoga with puppies! And no, we’re not joking. (we would never joke about something like this)

Soflo Studios is a Melbourne yoga studio that offers a class called ‘Pups and Poses’, which they describe as a ‘very gentle style class with the cutest puppies running around’.

On their website, they describe the experience as “like no other, allow yourself to be present and embrace all the love and happiness that surrounds you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

I genuinely can’t think of anything more relaxing than doing Yoga in a room full of puppies.

Although I’m not sure I’d be very focussed on the Yoga…

If you’re thinking this sounds too good to be true, there’s no hidden catch and you can even get a taste of what the experience is like in their videos of the classes.

I don’t think I need much more convincing than that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re concerned about the welfare of these puppies, the studio partners with responsible breeders and adoption shelters, so you can safely socialise with the pups and indulge in the cuteness before they head to their forever homes.

One user even shared the most wholesome story about her experience at the class, “We ended up adopting one of those babies after the session 😍😍 best decision ever!”

The studios are located in Springvale and you can find all the information about their classes on their website here.