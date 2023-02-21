A university student working at a South Yarra restaurant has been blown away after receiving an extremely generous tip from a patron.

A customer left a $10,000 tip after dining at Gilson and requested $7000 go directly to one young waitress named Lauren.

The tip was described as “unprecedented” by restaurant owner Jamie McBride. “I was blown away like everyone else in the restaurant … I’d never seen anything like it in my 20 years of working in the industry!,” he said.

“It’s really a life-changing amount of money for a uni student,” Mr McBride said.

Lauren plans to use the money for her first overseas holiday.