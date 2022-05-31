Ready to go to the Upside Down?? An upside down house, that is!

It’s coming to Melbourne THIS WEEKEND – and it’s FREE to enter!

Honey House is a huge upside-down home with seven interactive rooms that will be popping up in Queensbridge Square from Thursday 2 June to Monday 6 June.

The multi-sensory immersive experience, created by Honey Insurance, is a fun, bright, interactive escape from reality, with layered variations of bright colour palettes, suspended furniture, mirrored optical illusions and modified household items to check out!

Price : Free!

: Free! Dates : Thursday June 2 – Monday June 6

: Thursday June 2 – Monday June 6 Location: Queensbridge Square, Melbourne

You can book to secure your spot HERE!

For more information on the Honey House, head here.

Advertisement

Advertisement