Ready to go to the Upside Down?? An upside down house, that is!
It’s coming to Melbourne THIS WEEKEND – and it’s FREE to enter!
Honey House is a huge upside-down home with seven interactive rooms that will be popping up in Queensbridge Square from Thursday 2 June to Monday 6 June.
The multi-sensory immersive experience, created by Honey Insurance, is a fun, bright, interactive escape from reality, with layered variations of bright colour palettes, suspended furniture, mirrored optical illusions and modified household items to check out!
- Price: Free!
- Dates: Thursday June 2 – Monday June 6
- Location: Queensbridge Square, Melbourne
You can book to secure your spot HERE!
For more information on the Honey House, head here.
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!