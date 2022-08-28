Since 1991, a pair of Peregrine Falcons has been observed in a nest on the rooftop of 367 Collins Street.

As home to the only known peregrine falcon nesting site within Melbourne’s CBD, the building plays a surprisingly important role to the ongoing breeding success of these rare and fiercely territorial birds.

From the foyer of the building, thousands of people per year enjoy watching CCTV footage of the birds as they lay and hatch their chicks from August.