The LUME Melbourne has announced it will bring Leonardo da Vinci’s creative genius to Melbourne, unveiling a brand new immersive experience, Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years Of Genius.

The unparalleled experience will be arriving in March 2024, where the world’s most famous works of art like the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper will come to life at Melbourne’s Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind experience will allow you to be immersed in the grandeur and intricacies of the masterpieces, showcasing the brilliance of Leonardo’s artistry which is not possible in typical museum settings.

“Leonardo da Vinci’s contributions to art, science and innovation are immeasurable and continue to shape our modern world,” the owner and CEO of The LUME Melbourne Bruce Peterson said. “We aim to provide a unique and immersive experience that not only celebrates the genius of Leonardo but also underscores the relevance of his ideas in the contemporary landscape. As a pioneer in bridging art and technology, THE LUME Melbourne is honoured to bring Leonardo’s legacy to life in a way that engages, inspires and resonates with audiences of all ages.”

The experience will open from the 16th March 2024, with adult tickets starting from $44.90 which you can purchase from their website here.