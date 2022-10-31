The Melbourne Cup is here and the KIIS race experts have created a form guide for you to get your head around the race that stops the nation!

GOLD TRIP (FRANCE) 57.5kg

French stayer Gold Trip has been brought to Australia from France. Gold Trip finished 2nd in the 2022 Caulfield Cup carrying 57.5kg.

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

Jockey: Mark Zahra

Barrier: 14

Verdict: While Gold Trip had a good run at the Caulfield Cup and fell short of the Cox Plate, if he wants to win the Melbourne Cup it’ll be a challenge of distance as he has never run beyond 2,400m and is lugging a pretty hefty weight by racing standards. Top 10 is definitely on the table for Gold Trip.

2. DUAIS 55.5kg

Duais was the G1 Queensland Oaks winner in 2021, she picked up two more G1 wins taking the Australian Cup (2,000m) and Trancred Stakes (2,400m) these are solid margins.

Trainer: Edward Cummings

Jockey: Hugh Bowman

Barrier: 10

Verdict: Though she’s had some poor preparation places (10th, 8th and 8th) which is not too flashy, she had the second-fastest final 600m in the Caulfield Cup. She’s yet to be tested beyond 2,400m but Hugh Bowman combines well with her having won three races. She’s top class and could stand a chance at winning.

3. KNIGHTS ORDER (IRE) 55.5kg

Knights Oder had a terrible race last year finishing 19th, he returns this year for redemption.

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott

Jockey: Tim Clark

Barrier: 24

Verdict: He did well to finish 3rd at the Caulfield Cup. He’s well experienced with distance and has won twice at 3,200m including a win in the Sydney Cup in April. He hasn’t had much luck at Flemington with zero wins from 5 attempts, although he does well in the wet. He’s likely to dominate in the straight if things go his way.

4. MONTEFILIA 55.5kg

She has 4 G1 wins to her name.

Trainer: David Payne

Jockey: Jason Collett

Barrier: 11

Verdict: The Caulfield finish suggests she should handle the 3,200m but Montefilia has just one win and one place from six efforts at 2,400m and over. Jason is a very capable rider and she is settling really nicely and displaying good acceleration in the straight.

5. NUMERIAN 55.5kg

An Irish-bred horse who has been racing in Aus since September 2021 and ran 5th in the Caulfield Cup.

Trainer: Annabel Neasham

Jockey: Tommy Berry

Barrier: 7

Verdict: Numerian carries a strong form. However, his racing style is aggressive and strong. Tommy will have to work on his tempo in order to get the horse to 3,200m. They’ve included a cross-over nose band which will help settle the horse.

6. WITHOUT A FIGHT (IRE) 55.5kg

A UK galloper and a solid international runner.

Trainer: Simon and ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Barrier: 18

Verdict: While William Buick is a fantastic international jockey with plenty of experience, the large track is something he won’t be used to. He won two starts back but in a 3 horse race. Bringing him to a 24-horse race in gate 18 is very tricky. Buick has come out from England for this race an extremely ambitious move which means he is in it to win it, and never doubt a European rider to give it their all.

7. CAMORRA (IRE) 55kg

UK horse bought by the Lindsay Park stable, Camorra stamped his Cup credentials with victory in the G2 Curragh Cup (2,800m) in June.

Trainer: Ben and JD Hayes

Jockey: Ben Melham

Barrier: 17

Verdict: Did well to get the victory in the Curragh Cup however it was a small field. It appears he would do better in dry conditions he is otherwise a bit of a plodder on the field.

8. DEAUVILLE LEGEND (IRE) 55kg

One of the best picks out of the internationals, jockey Kerrin McEvoy will do well to stay in this race.

Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy

Barrier: 9

Verdict: This horse hasn’t been tested over 2,600m however European stays such as this can jump out and switch off, with a good tempo there’s a good chance this horse will do well at 3,200m.

9. STOCKMAN (NZ) 54kg

Fine stayer who did well to win the St Leger Stakes (2,600m) at Randwick in October.

Trainer: Joe Pride

Jockey: Sam Clipperton

Barrier: 2

Verdict: Sam Clipperton’s first Cup race however these two are warriors. This horse does extremely well on a wet track, it will however be his first time going anti-clockwise (the Melbourne way). A bigger and roomier track like Flemington will suit this horse.

10. VOW AND DECLARE 54kg

The 2019 Melbourne Cup winner is taking another stab at the race after coming 18th in the 2020 edition.

Trainer: Danny O’Brien

Jockey: Blake Shinn

Barrier: 4

Verdict: Having a cup win under his belt is a massive advantage however this horse has lost his way a bit since winning in 2019. His form is looking a lot better and it appears he’s back to win this year. Jockey Blake Shinn knows how to win a race, he’ll do well to get forward and it wouldn’t be surprising if he takes out first place.

11. YOUNG WERTHER (NZ) 54kg

Trainer: Danny O’Brien

Jockey: Damian Lane

Barrier: 21

Verdict: Lane is riding a young horse who has only had a few runs all year. He didn’t perform too way in the Cox Plate, a short 2,040m. The odds are stacked against him with 3,200m, a wet track, and barrier 21.

12. HOO YA MAL (GB) 53.5kg

An underdog who got a surprise 2nd place in the G1 Cazoo Derby (2,400m) at odds of 150/1 in June of this year.

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott

Jockey: Craig Williams

Barrier: 15

Verdict: British horse with small field experience. Craig Williams is a great jockey however the small-field race experience won’t translate over to a field of 24.

13. SERPENTINE (IRE) 53.5kg

A hopeful horse who won the G1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) in 2020.

Trainer: Robert Hickmott

Jockey: John Allen

Barrier: 23

Verdict: He will be able to handle the 3,200m, but his form is lacking. His main problem is being at gate 23. It will be tough getting ahead of the other horses that are inside. He will have to do a lot of work to get ahead.

14. DAQIANSWEET JUNIOR (NZ) 53kg

He’s got a good 2 mile run and is coming off a win in the G2 Adelaide Cup and place in the G1 Sydney Cup.

Trainer: Phillip Stokes

Jockey: Daniel Moor

Barrier: 13

Verdict: He won the 3,200m Adelaide Cup and was third in the Sydney Cup over the same trip last autumn. His spring form hasn’t been too solid and his horse seems unprepared for the Melbourne Cup.

15. GRAND PROMENADE (GB) 53kg

Ran sixth in the Cup last year.

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

Jockey: Harry Coffey

Barrier: 1

Verdict: Great jockey who’s definitely coming into this race with a shot, however his form hasn’t been up to his form of last spring.

16. ARAPAHO (FR) 52.5kg

A French horse that’s been in Australia since 2021, he ran a reasonable Cup trial when second in the St Leger on 15 October.

Trainer: Bjorn Baker

Jockey: Rachel King

Barrier: 19

Verdict: This horse has been going OK. The wide barrier will be a disadvantage for it this horse. He loves the wet and will have a decent crack at placing top 10 in soaking conditions.

17. EMISSARY (GB) 51.5kg

Former UK horse that’s been in Aus since 2021. He’s been having a hit-and-miss run last year.

Trainer: Mike Moroney

Jockey: Patrick Moloney

Barrier: 3

Verdict: Usually, the Geelong Cup is a good indication for the Melbourne Cup, and after winning the Geelong Cup last start, this horse could have a decent shot. The Geelong Cup has had winners go on and win the Melbourne Cup like Media Puzzle (2002), Americain (2010), and Dunaden (2011).

1 8. LUNAR FLARE 51.5kg

A mare whose sire, Fiorente, won the Cup in 2013

Trainer: Grahame Begg

Jockey: Michael Dee

Barrier: 12

Verdict: This mare is a great lightweight chance. Jockey, Michael Dee has a great advantage which is confidence. he’s won two G1s in the space of just six rides! He’ll be riding confidently and after his purple patch, he’ll be eager to snatch the Cup. He’s got a good barrier, a horse in form under him, and she might be a chance.

19. SMOKIN’ ROMANS (NZ) 51.5kg

Turnbull Stakes (G1 2,000m) winner earlier this spring who lost no fans after an unlucky seventh in the Caulfield Cup last start.

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

Jockey: Jamie Kah

Barrier: 16

Verdict: Another good lightweight chance. Disappointing Caulfield Cup placing however she has the chance to bounce back. Her barrier is not bad but not ideal either.

20. TRALEE ROSE (NZ) 51.5kg

Trainer: Symon Wilde

Jockey: Dean Yendall

Barrier: 22

Verdict: She was a promising mare last spring going into this race, where she ran ninth, but this time she hasn’t regained that form.

SCRATCHED: 21. POINT NEPEAN (IRE) 51kg

22. HIGH EMOCEAN (NZ) 50kg

A mare who gets into the Cup on the back of a win in the G3 Bendigo Cup (2,400m) and with no weight on her back.

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

Jockey: Teo Nugent

Barrier: 8

Verdict: Showed good form to win the Bendigo Cup, might not be up to the class of the Cup.

23. INTERPRETATION (IRE) 50kg

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

Jockey: Craig Newitt

Barrier: 6

Verdict: He’s drawn a soft gate, ran the Geelong Cup well but can’t see him succeeding these.

24. REALM OF FLOWERS 50kg

The 2021 Andrew Ramsden winner was knocked out of last year’s Cup by injury.

Trainer: Anthony and Sam Freedman

Jockey: Damien Thornton

Barrier: 5

Verdict: Smart father and son trainers. This horse has been preparing in Sydney on wet tracks, strategic on Freedman’s part. Great barrier position, Damien should be able to pull her into a good spot.

*This is merely observational advice, we are not responsible for any money lost in bets