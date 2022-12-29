New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and what is a New Year’s celebration without fireworks! So if you’re in Melbourne these holidays here are the best places to watch the fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2022.

There will be two firework displays this NYE with the first taking place at 9:30pm and the second as the clock strikes twelve!

The four official Celebration Zones are free to attend, and feature light installations, food trucks, performances and music from 6pm to 1am.

Here’s where we think you’ll have the best view!

Flagstaff Gardens:

This viewing location is part of the city’s four official Celebration Zones. There will be live entertainment kicking off at 6pm, ending with a DJ set at 1am!

Kings Domain:

The second Celebration Zone, Kings Domain will also offer entertainment from 6pm to 1am! These lush garden views will be a great spot to set up for the night! The majority of the entertainment will be set up near Birdwood Avenue and Government House Drive.

Docklands:

Enjoy waterside views at the third official Docklands Celebration Zone. There’ll tunes from Ausecuma Beats. Scattered around the waterfront, you’ll find plenty of bites to eat. This zone is open from 6pm to 1am.

Treasury Gardens:

The 4th and final Celebration Zone for the evening. Find yourself in East Melbourne with spectacular city views, you’ll count down to the new year with plenty of entertainment and activities. The party starts at 6pm and ends at 1am.

Birrarung Marr:

A gorgeous central location that will have the fireworks surround you when they go off! Located right near Fed Square and next to the Yarra River.

St Kilda Beach:

Your best bet to avoid massive crowds is to head out to St Kilda and enjoy views of the fireworks by the beach.

The Strand and Nelson Place, Williamstown:

Enjoy panoramic views of the fireworks while simultaneously watching boats bob in the water. Along the streets, The Strand and Nelson Place, you’ll find plenty of green spots with lovely views of Port Phillip Bay, the boats, and Melbourne’s skyline.

Point Ormond, Elwood:

This Hawthorn haven features plenty of wide open spaces, shady trees and, most importantly, city views. Take in the terrific sights on New Year’s Eve in this urban oasis.

Green Point, Brighton:

This park by Brighton Beach features views of Melbourne’s skyline, as well as the iconic Brighton Beach Bathing Boxes.

Albert Park

Find a picturesque spot in Albert Park, and see the majestic fireworks reflect in the lake. Not too far from the city, you’ll enjoy incredible views of the fireworks, while surrounded by the beauty of nature.

