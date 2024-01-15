In case you’re living under a rock, the Australian Open is happening right now in Melbourne.

If you’re heading along and wondering what you can grab for a bite to eat while you’re getting amongst the action, we’ve got you sorted.

Here’s our recommendations for the best food options on offer at the tournament:

Bar Atrium

If you’re looking for a luxurious dining experience with a view of the Yarra, The Bar Atrium is the place to be.

Get amongst Chef Tom Sarafian’s Lebanese-inspired menu with two of their daily brunch sittings which you can book here.

Light Years Asian Bar & Diner

Light Years Asian Bar & Diner is bringing its delicious share-style food and unique cocktails all the way from Byron Bay to the Australian Open.

Little Havana

Little Havana is bringing it’s Miami-style traditional Cuban sandwiches to the Australian Open!

With a range of delicious sandwiches, salads and side options that will have you drooling, these are a must-have to keep you going through the day.

Fusion Feast

Indulge in the flavours of Asia with Filipino, Indian, Japanese, Cantonese, and Malaysian cuisine made by some of Melbourne’s finest chefs at Fusion Feast.

Located at the Eastern Lounge at the tournament, you can book either lunch or dinner seatings here.

Peach Melbourne

If you’re looking for a sweet treat to cool you down at the tournament, Peach Melbourne will be serving up its delicious soft serves for you to enjoy!

You can find Peach Melbourne at the KIA Arena.

Garden Square

This year, the Australian Open is bringing the creations of Carlton and Lygon Street to the tournament with the new Garden Square.

This new European-inspired food hub offers seating, live music, and food options to give you a place to rest and recharge between games!

Iconic restaurants King & Godfree, DOC, Brunetti Classico, and Cambio de Tercio will be featured in the food hub, which you can find through the Garden Square entrance by the Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arenas.

Get on down to the Tennis and check out everything the Australian Open has to offer!