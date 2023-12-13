One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is by visiting Christmas light displays!

If you’re wondering where you can go to check them out in Melbourne, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Here are the best spots for Christmas light displays on the streets of Melbourne:

4 Yalta Court, Clayton South

This dazzling walkthrough display has been running for over two decades, with a nativity scene, inflatables and a laser light show.

The display is open from 9 pm every night until January 6th.

108 Gillespie Road, Kings Park

This Christmas display features the works, with a synchronised light & music show as well as smoke, bubble and snow machines!

You can even tune into their radio frequency, allowing you to hear Christmas songs from your car in time with the light show.

This display is open from 9 pm until 11 pm each night until Christmas.

Boyd Close, Mooroolbark

The Boyd Close light display features a walk-in experience with inflatables, moving features, lasers and projections and even a smoke, snow and bubble machine.

The display runs each night from 7.30 pm to 11 pm up until the 25th of December and is supporting the Mooroolbark Fire Brigade.

63 Grange Road, Sandringham

This light display features an epic snow machine as well as light shows for the kids from 7.30 pm to 8 pm every evening.

The spectacular display is raising funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, so bring down your change from 8.30 to 11 pm each night to get amongst it!

Hoppers Crossing

If you’re looking for a one-stop suburb, the Hoppers Crossing community gets in the festive spirit with its Christmas Light displays like no other.

See all the locations of displays in Hoppers Crossing on the Christmas Light Search website here!

There’s HEAPS more light displays around Melbourne that you can check out below:

Pentathlon Drive and Ann Court, Bundoora

141 Elevation Boulevard, Craigieburn

Meldrum Ave, Mill Park

Morris St, Coburg North

Wirraway Crescent, Thomastown

Oakpark Drive, Chadstone

Devon Road, Pascoe Vale

Vialls Ave, Parkdale

Eugenia St, Doveton

Parkhill Rd, Kew

56 Craig Road, Devon Meadows

60 Hunter Road Camberwell

Hugo Court, Narre Warren

Brunswick and Brunswick West

Strathmore

Doncaster East

Coburg and Coburg North

Montmorency

Eltham

Heidelberg

Warrandyte

Templestowe

Mornington Peninsula

If you need something to get you in the spirit on your travels to see the displays, check out the iHeart Radio Christmas Hits playlist below!