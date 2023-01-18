The Australian Open is underway and taking your eyes away from the screen has been incredible hard this year.

For players Jason Kubler and Karen Khachanov this is a moment they will never forget. During their match Kubler and Khachanov reached a rally tally of 70! That’s the second longest rally in the Australian Open’s history!

The rally is so hard to look away from it’ll have your eyes watering, check it out below!

