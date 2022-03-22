Paint & Sip sessions feel like an activity from our distant past…

Remember… laughing and painting with friends?

Well, they’re back now!

KKday are taking Paint & Sip to new heights, hosting sessions in skyscrapers across Sydney and Melbourne.

Two, ONE-OFF classes in both Sydney and Melbourne are set to sip on Sunday March 27th, and Tuesday March 29th respectively.

The Sydney Class will take part in Sydney Tower Eye with some of the most beautiful views of our city!

And guess what? You can use your Dine & Discover NSW voucher to get a neat $25 off.

Tickets are going for $124-$145 per person and include everything you’ll need for a gorgeous eve.

Your package includes time to enjoy views from the Observation Deck (3-hour access), a 4D cinema experience, 2 hours of painting, painting materials, a grazing box and a 2.5 hour beverage package!

The Melbourne experience will follow a similar format in the city’s 88-story high Sky Deck!

For $145 you’ll get admission into Melbourne’s Skydeck, 1 drink on arrival, and 2 additional drink tickets, a 2-hour painting class, painting materials, and bar snack-style platters!

