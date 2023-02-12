So Valentine’s Day snuck up on you and you’ve left it to the last minute. Not to worry, we’ll save you some time and get you the romantic night you deserve!

Melbourne is basically the Paris of Australia, so there are plenty of spots for your love to blossom.

Celebrate Valentines Day with your special person at the foot of Port Phillip Bay. Witness Melbourne’s most romantic sunset views as you indulge in our carefully selected three course set menu and enjoy a performance by our Grand Piano artist.

a special showing of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday the 14th of February at 7.30pm.

Enjoy a night under the spectacular Melbourne CBD skyline adjacent to the Yarra for this unique outdoor cinema experience including full restaurant and bar menu available throughout the movie and can be ordered directly to your table from your mobile device.

Entry is free and is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis so early arrival is recommended to secure your seats. Doors open from 8am on Valentine’s Day for general trade so you can arrive at any time prior to the movie.

You will indulge in 4 courses of plant-based dining during a night to celebrate with those closest to your heart whether its your partner, friends, your mum, nan or whoever else, celebrate love with Sable!

One ticket includes dinner and a drink on arrival for both you and your partner.

Fed Square is welcoming a series of free Candlelight concerts this February. Acclaimed soul performer TINO will be spreading the love with smooth and sultry renditions of soul classics like My Girl, Let’s Get It On and Can’t Help Falling In Love. The romantics among us will be treated to an enchanting evening under the stars, surrounded by twinkling candles.

If you’re among the first 150 people from 7:30pm, you get a free ice cream.

Enjoy a glass of champagne on arrival, and lose yourself in the swirling sights and sounds of 19th century Paris and France. Feel mesmerised by the incredible exhibition, Monet & Friends, and snap some gorgeous couple photos together. The champagne experience on Valentine’s Day costs $64 per person.

Single? Don’t have a date for this coming Valentines Day? PARTY ON A BOAT with other Valentines in Melbourne THIS February 14th. In a relationship? Bring your partner and friends!

Casanova Singles Events are hosting Valentine’s Day 2023 Party Boat Cruises Melbourne on the Carol Dee boat party in Docklands for a 3-hour Yarra River Cruise, Feb 14th.

This will be a full capacity event and LIMITED tickets available ONLINE!