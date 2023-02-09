The late Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has left his $20 million estate to his three children. Shane Warne had a heart attack while in Thailand on March 4th, 2022.

Summer, Jackson and Brooke Warne will inherit Warne’s vast assets.

The details of his will came from probate records that have just been released in Victoria, which includes his $6.5 million property on the Mornington Peninsula.

Warne also left 2 per cent of his estate to his brother, Jason Warne, and 2.5 per cent each to niece Tyla Warne and nephew Sebastian Warne.

The will, dated December 3, 2021, doesn’t leave anything to Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Warne also had a $1.2 million deposit on a property in The Esplanade in St Kilda, in Melbourne’s inner south.

He had $5 million in a Commonwealth Bank account and $1.3 million in personal loans, as well as over $2 million in shares.

In the will Warne left his large car collection to son Jackson, including a $350,000 Mercedes-Benz.