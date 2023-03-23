The sky above Melbourne turned black as a severe weather warning was issued this morning (23/03).

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an alert at around 8am.

They storms were forecast to affect Caulfield, Craigieburn, Dandenong, Glen Waverley, Melbourne City, Preston and Ringwood by 9.05am and Pakenham, Scoresby and Whittlesea by 9.35 am.

While the threat for the metro has eased, a severe storm warning has been issued for Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, BoM said.

 

