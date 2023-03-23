The sky above Melbourne turned black as a severe weather warning was issued this morning (23/03).

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an alert at around 8am.

WEATHER ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for Melbourne and surrounding areas, with the storm is expected to hit the CBD within the next 10 minutes.#9News pic.twitter.com/pxbVPfynNO — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 22, 2023

Melbourne has been battered by an intense storm that plunged the city into darkness. The @BOM_Vic issued a severe thunderstorm warning, as Melbourne was hit with thunder and lightning around 8:15am, drenching commuters on their way to work. pic.twitter.com/n90ia4olIH — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) March 22, 2023

They storms were forecast to affect Caulfield, Craigieburn, Dandenong, Glen Waverley, Melbourne City, Preston and Ringwood by 9.05am and Pakenham, Scoresby and Whittlesea by 9.35 am.

While the threat for the metro has eased, a severe storm warning has been issued for Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, BoM said.