After night two of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers Melbourne leg, fans have gathered at Southern Cross station again, to belt out their favourite RHCP songs.

The person that can be attributed to creating all the hype from fans is… Darth Vader! Looks like Vader has turned a new leaf and given shredding on the guitar a go. And boy did they give it a go. The vibes at Southern Cross look possibly better than the concert itself!

Safe to say Red Hot Chilli Peppers fans are dedicated, and we can only hope these Southern Cross after parties continue as more artists and bands return to Aus!