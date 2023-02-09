After night two of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers Melbourne leg, fans have gathered at Southern Cross station again, to belt out their favourite RHCP songs.
The person that can be attributed to creating all the hype from fans is… Darth Vader! Looks like Vader has turned a new leaf and given shredding on the guitar a go. And boy did they give it a go. The vibes at Southern Cross look possibly better than the concert itself!
@clay_chaffey What an incredible thing to be apart of. #redhotchilipeppers #rhcp #darthvader #melbourne ♬ original sound – Clayton Chaffey
@body_funk Post Red Hot Chilli Peppers Melbourne #darthvader #redhotchillipeppers #melbourne #otherside #rhcp #busker #thursday #fyp ♬ original sound – afterDARK
@erinnski After the show in Melbourne 🌶️#redhotchilipeppers #rhcp #rhcpmelbourne @chilipeppers ♬ original sound – Erin
Safe to say Red Hot Chilli Peppers fans are dedicated, and we can only hope these Southern Cross after parties continue as more artists and bands return to Aus!
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!