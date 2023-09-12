Calling all Melburnians with exceptional taste!

Malaysian-Australian chef and TV presenter Poh Ling Yeow is hosting a pop-up kitchen in North Melbourne this week, giving you the chance to taste Poh’s incredible dishes and see her live on the tools.

The two-night only pop up event is a collaboration with the Red Rock Deli Chef Series, held in the vibrant Ezistreat in North Melbourne on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th of September.

You can head along with free entry to the pop up kitchen or, enjoy the culinary creativity from the comfort of your couch, with the option to get the goods delivered straight to your door with UberEats – how good!

Poh will be transforming the new Red Rock Deli Chef Series flavours, Malaysian Beef Rendang and Crispy Chicken with Garlic & Sweet Soy into delicious meals for you to enjoy.

Here’s a sneak peak at the mouth watering dishes on offer that you don’t wanna miss out on, trust us!

“I’m so excited to be able to showcase the recipes that inspired the Red Rock Deli Chef Series to Melburnians and super curious to hear everyone’s take on how the chips compare to the original dish.”

You don’t need to fork out either, with dishes starting at $9.99 and all proceeds going to Foodbank Australia, so it’s all for a good cause!

Reserve your spot and find all the event info here.

