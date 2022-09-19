Another term has wrapped up and the kids are home from school! With help from our friends at City of Melbourne we’ve got a bunch of fun activities for the them to do, so look no further!

Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade

The Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade will take place on Grand Final Eve in a reimagined format for a better viewing and overall event experience for fans.

Viewing spots include:

Alexandra Gardens: family friendly and a great picnic spot to watch the parade go by on the Yarra River. This area includes food trucks, music and roaming entertainment

Middle and upper terraces: catch all the live action on the big screen and enjoy some of Melbourne’s tastiest treats from one of the many food trucks and be entertained by live music and roaming performers. Both areas are family friendly and great picnic spots.

2022 Virgin Australia Footy Festival: arrive early to Yarra Park for your chance to get close to the action outside Gate 3 of the MCG.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dates and times:

Friday, September 23rd: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Price: Free

Bricktionary: The Interactive Exhibition

From life-sized animals to fashion and fantasy, this is your opportunity to see some of the biggest and best LEGO creations at Melbourne Museum’s brand-new exhibition Bricktionary: The Interactive LEGO Exhibition.

Created by one of the world’s leading LEGO brick artists and only LEGO certified professional in the southern hemisphere, Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught, this exhibition is based on his latest book, The Bricktionary: The Ultimate A-Z of LEGO.

Dates and times:

September 19th – January 29th

Price:

From $14 to $27.50

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
melbourne School Holidays