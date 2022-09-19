Another term has wrapped up and the kids are home from school! With help from our friends at City of Melbourne we’ve got a bunch of fun activities for the them to do, so look no further!

Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade

The Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade will take place on Grand Final Eve in a reimagined format for a better viewing and overall event experience for fans.

Viewing spots include:

Alexandra Gardens: family friendly and a great picnic spot to watch the parade go by on the Yarra River. This area includes food trucks, music and roaming entertainment

Middle and upper terraces: catch all the live action on the big screen and enjoy some of Melbourne’s tastiest treats from one of the many food trucks and be entertained by live music and roaming performers. Both areas are family friendly and great picnic spots.

2022 Virgin Australia Footy Festival: arrive early to Yarra Park for your chance to get close to the action outside Gate 3 of the MCG.

Dates and times:

Friday, September 23rd: 10:30am – 12:30pm

Price: Free

