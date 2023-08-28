You’ve just finished attending the footy, Formula 1, tennis, Taylor Swift concert or one of the many incredible events that Melbourne has to offer and now it’s time to get home.

Thanks to new regulations, Victorians will have fair taxi fares when hailing cabs in Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.

The Victorian government is updating commercial passenger industry regulations so that all Victorian taxi drivers will be forced to turn on their meters for rides hailed on the street or ranks.

Taxi drivers will no longer be allowed to negotiate prices with patrons for the first time since the industry was deregulated in 2018.

The new regulations come into action on September 28th, ahead of the 2023 AFL grand final, Melbourne Cup Carnival and Australian Open.