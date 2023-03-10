Moomba Festival returns to Melbourne this Labour Day weekend! For those who aren’t familiar with it, Moomba is Australia’s largest community festival and features a carnival, fireworks, water sports, live shows and a range of family-friendly events.
Set on the banks of Melbourne’s Yarra River, Moomba has a whole bunch of activities available for absolutely everyone.
Here are some of the events happening:
BIRDMAN RALLY:
SUNDAY 12 MARCH, 11AM: The hilariously spectacular Birdman Rally is a long-held Moomba tradition that sees courageous competitors hurtle themselves over the Yarra all in the name of charity.
MOOMBA PARADE:
MONDAY 13 MARCH, 10.45AM:
Melburnians’ beloved Moomba Parade returns with larger-than-life floats, dance troupes, community performance groups and a special appearance from our Moomba Monarchs!
Now starting at Linlithgow Avenue and finishing near the Shrine of Remembrance. Get there at 10am for free face painting, giveaways and more pre-parade fun.
Bluey live interactive experience:
Bluey and her little sister, Bingo, come to Moomba!
WHEN: SATURDAY FROM 10am TO 10.20am
LOCATION: Palms Lawn
Moomba Carnival:
Rides for both daredevils and little ones.
WHEN: SATURDAY FROM 10AM TO 10.00PM
LOCATION: Festival-wide
Men’s Slalom and other waterskiing events are taking place through the whole weekend find them here.
Firework shows will take place Friday – Monday from 9:15pm to 9:20pm each night!
Check out all the events taking place here!