Moomba Festival returns to Melbourne this Labour Day weekend! For those who aren’t familiar with it, Moomba is Australia’s largest community festival and features a carnival, fireworks, water sports, live shows and a range of family-friendly events.

Set on the banks of Melbourne’s Yarra River, Moomba has a whole bunch of activities available for absolutely everyone.

Here are some of the events happening:

BIRDMAN RALLY:

SUNDAY 12 MARCH, 11AM: The hilariously spectacular Birdman Rally is a long-held Moomba tradition that sees courageous competitors hurtle themselves over the Yarra all in the name of charity.

MOOMBA PARADE:

MONDAY 13 MARCH, 10.45AM:

Melburnians’ beloved Moomba Parade returns with larger-than-life floats, dance troupes, community performance groups and a special appearance from our Moomba Monarchs!

Now starting at Linlithgow Avenue and finishing near the Shrine of Remembrance. Get there at 10am for free face painting, giveaways and more pre-parade fun.

Bluey live interactive experience:

Bluey and her little sister, Bingo, come to Moomba!

WHEN: SATURDAY FROM 10am TO 10.20am

LOCATION: Palms Lawn

Moomba Carnival:

Rides for both daredevils and little ones.

WHEN: SATURDAY FROM 10AM TO 10.00PM

LOCATION: Festival-wide

Men’s Slalom and other waterskiing events are taking place through the whole weekend find them here.

Firework shows will take place Friday – Monday from 9:15pm to 9:20pm each night!

Check out all the events taking place here!

 

