Suburbtrends has gone and ranked Melbournes Top 100 Streets and the results are… unsurprising.

Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said this ranking highlights how much Toorak dominates Melbourne prices. “Toorak represents 78% of the top street results. Given how large Melbourne is, it is a surprise to see a single suburb dominate the top-priced streets list” he said.

After a quick Google Maps check, it’s easy to see why Grant Avenue is at the top… look at all those tennis courts!

Other suburbs including Ascot Vale and Travancore made the top 100 but it’s clear to see Toorak takes the cake for the most expensive suburb.

First-time homeowners, don’t give up hope!