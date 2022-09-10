Melbourne’s landmarks have been lit up in purple to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Fifteen iconic landmarks around Melbourne will light up purple. The landmarks will be lit up each night, until the Queen’s funeral in ten days time.

Flinders Street Station

Federation Square

Melbourne Town Hall

Royal Exhibition Building

The National Gallery of Victoria

Bolte Bridge

The Tulla sound tube

Melbourne Recital Centre

Rod Laver Arena

AAMI Park

John Cain Arena

The Arts Centre

Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Shrine of Remembrance

ACMI

Melbourne going Purple means that the Queen is getting the same honour as Prince did when he died. pic.twitter.com/KvckVardAW — Keith Gow (@keithgow) September 10, 2022

Flinders Street Station lit up in Royal purple in honour of the Queen. #QueenElizabeth #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/q9kq0AlCQk — ⭐Lily⭐ (@MusicLoverLily) September 9, 2022