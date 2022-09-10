Melbourne’s landmarks have been lit up in purple to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Fifteen iconic landmarks around Melbourne will light up purple. The landmarks will be lit up each night, until the Queen’s funeral in ten days time.

  • Flinders Street Station
  • Federation Square
  • Melbourne Town Hall
  • Royal Exhibition Building
  • The National Gallery of Victoria
  • Bolte Bridge
  • The Tulla sound tube
  • Melbourne Recital Centre
  • Rod Laver Arena
  • AAMI Park
  • John Cain Arena
  • The Arts Centre
  • Melbourne Cricket Ground
  • The Shrine of Remembrance
  • ACMI

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
melbourne skyline purple queen elizabeth