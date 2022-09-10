Melbourne’s landmarks have been lit up in purple to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Fifteen iconic landmarks around Melbourne will light up purple. The landmarks will be lit up each night, until the Queen’s funeral in ten days time.
- Flinders Street Station
- Federation Square
- Melbourne Town Hall
- Royal Exhibition Building
- The National Gallery of Victoria
- Bolte Bridge
- The Tulla sound tube
- Melbourne Recital Centre
- Rod Laver Arena
- AAMI Park
- John Cain Arena
- The Arts Centre
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- The Shrine of Remembrance
- ACMI
Melbourne going Purple means that the Queen is getting the same honour as Prince did when he died. pic.twitter.com/KvckVardAW
— Keith Gow (@keithgow) September 10, 2022
Melbourne has a purple haze Vale #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/UZUzoSXIgT
— AngieJoJo (@atigerf) September 9, 2022
Flinders Street Station lit up in Royal purple in honour of the Queen. #QueenElizabeth #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/q9kq0AlCQk
— ⭐Lily⭐ (@MusicLoverLily) September 9, 2022