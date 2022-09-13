The Queen’s Birthday public holiday with be now be known as the King’s Birthday in Victoria following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and after King Charles III was declared as Australia’s new head of state by Victoria.

The date will remain the same as the Victorian government stated “The public holiday to mark the Sovereign‘s birthday on the second Monday in June will now be known as the King’s Birthday. No administrative changes are required for this”.

The public holiday is of great importance to Melbourne as it is when Collingwood/Melbourne have their AFL blockbuster and Big Freeze event for FightMND takes place at the MCG.

