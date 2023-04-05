Get your winter coats ready if you’re going to be hunting for Easter eggs outside this year, (maybe leave a key out for the Easter bunny). Melbourne is expected to have its coldest Easter Sunday in more than 70 years.

While this week is producing perfect weather for the school holidays, the weekend should expect wet, cold and wind.

The city will reach 26C tomorrow before a cold snap will set in on Friday, with a combination of showers, possible storms and clouds as a frigid air mass passes over Australia from the Southern Ocean.

Daytime temperatures will to get into the low 20s in Melbourne on Friday, according to Weatherzone, before the weather gets even colder for Easter Sunday.

“South to southwesterly winds will draw in progressively colder air into Melbourne throughout the weekend, along with more showers and blustery winds,” Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino said.

“Daytime temperatures are only expected to reach around 18C on Saturday, 15C on Sunday and 16C on Monday. The last time Melbourne had an Easter Sunday at or below 15C was in 1943, when the temperature only climbed to 14.3C.”

