The annual City of Melbourne Christmas Festival will transform the city into a Christmas wonderland from Friday 24 November to Christmas Day!

The four-week festival will see a brand-new water and laser show light up the Yarra every night, and a new home for Santa’s Workshop in Howey Place. Returning festival favourites also include the giant 17.5 metre LED Christmas tree at Christmas Square, fascinating projections across the iconic Melbourne Town Hall and State Library of Victoria and a festive Roller Rink in Carlton’s Argyle Square.

All attractions are free, except the Listies Ruin Christmas and the Christmas Cinema. Proceeds for these events will go to the Good Giving appeal for Make Room – a City of Melbourne project creating new pathways out of homelessness.

For more information, head here!