Melbourne act Glass Beams will be performing a free show in Federation Square this week!

The free, all ages concert will be held tomorrow, Friday 21st February, where the band will open the Asia TOPA festival, Australia’s major triennial of Asia-Pacific performance.

Glass Beams blends modern electronic elements from Western music with traditional Indian classical instruments, crafting a unique, lyric-free sound that honors the Indian heritage of founding member Rajan Silva.

The band will take the stage for their last major show before they make their Coachella debut in April.

The group will be joined by Melbourne-based artist Shio and Tokyo-based experimental pop band Tam Tam to kick off the festival with big vibes and a mind-bending good time.

Earlier this year, global superstar Robbie Williams and Canadian DJ Caribou attracted over 20,000 fans with their free performances in the heart of the city.

Now, the square is set to come alive once again with another unmissable show.

Get prepared and take a listen to Glass Beams on iHeart Radio below!