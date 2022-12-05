The weather in Melbourne is far from average this week, with abnormally high heat on Sunday having plummeted to unusually low temperatures today.

Not that it’s anything new for Melbournians, jackets stay on standby all year round.

Melbourne is a staggering 15 degrees colder today than it was on Sunday.

The average December temperature is 24 degrees however this Monday (5/12) the temperature only reached 19 degrees.

The temperature is set to increase by Sunday, but for now, we’ll have to deal with the ever-changing Melbourne climate!