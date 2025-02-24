The year has barely begun but if you blink approximately 3 and a half times, before you know it, the Melbourne Royal Show will be right around the corner! This year Melbourne Royal Show are offering a unique, money-can’t-buy experience for TWO lucky Victorian children!

MRS are on the hunt for children, aged 8-12, to take part in a super exciting behind the scenes experience that involves testing showbags, having exclusive access to rides and appearing in press events ahead of the Royal Show! Not only that, the winners receive a prize valued at more than $2500 for each applicant!

“This year we are giving two children the opportunity to have fun being actively involved in the Melbourne Royal Show, and experiencing the iconic event in a way that very few ever can, ” Melbourne Royal EGM Marketing Sam Buckley shares. “Being chosen as an official Show Rep is a kid’s dream come true, and we can’t wait to see the talent that comes through.”

Applications open TODAY (February 25th) and close Tuesday the 18th of March, with the winners to be announced at the launch of the Melbourne Royal Show in August.

To apply, head to the Melbourne Royal Show website – but here, let us help you with a link for your convenience (we are NOT trying to schmooze our way to a Bertie Beetle showbag).

Good luck!