We hate to be the ones to tell you more news about the cost-of-living but unfortunately Victorian Public Transport has also received a price hike

From January 1, 2024 Myki fares increased by five per cent.

So for full fare, the daily cost of travel in now $10.60, or $5.30 for a two-hourly fare if you’re travelling in Zone 1 areas.

If you’re a concession card holder, you’ll now have to pay $2.65 for a two-hourly fare or $5.30 for a full day of travel.

Although it is only an increase of 60 cents for the daily full fare, with most things increasing in cost, every little bit counts.

Public Transport Victoria has stated that the increase is in line with the annual Consumer Price Index rise, they have also said:

“Public transport fares contribute to the ongoing operation of the trains, trams and buses on our network and ensure we network can continue to deliver a fair and sustainable service for all Victorians.”