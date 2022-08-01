Melbourne Museum are keeping their doors open until 9pm on select Saturday nights, inviting you to curate your very own night at the museum with DJ sets, a pop-up bar, immersive digital experiences, curator talks and access to their exhibitions.
Meet Horridus, their 67-million-year-old Triceratops, and discover the new multi-sensory experience of nature at Tyama: A deeper sense of knowing.
Just be aware I heard that something strange happens at the museum once the sun sets!
Dates and Times:
|Date
|Times
|Sat 27 Aug
|
|Sat 24 Sep
|
|Sat 22 Oct
|
|Sat 19 Nov
|
Where: Melbourne Museum
Price and Bookings:
Adult / general $15
Senior $10
Student / concession free
Free for children under 16
