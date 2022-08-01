Melbourne Museum are keeping their doors open until 9pm on select Saturday nights, inviting you to curate your very own night at the museum with DJ sets, a pop-up bar, immersive digital experiences, curator talks and access to their exhibitions.

Meet Horridus, their 67-million-year-old Triceratops, and discover the new multi-sensory experience of nature at Tyama: A deeper sense of knowing.

Horridus is here! - Museums Victoria

Just be aware I heard that something strange happens at the museum once the sun sets!

Dates and Times:

Date Times
Sat 27 Aug
  • 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Sat 24 Sep
  • 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Sat 22 Oct
  • 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Sat 19 Nov
  • 5:00pm – 9:00pm
Where: Melbourne Museum

Price and Bookings: 

Adult / general $15

Senior $10

Student / concession free

Free for children under 16

