Melbourne Museum are keeping their doors open until 9pm on select Saturday nights, inviting you to curate your very own night at the museum with DJ sets, a pop-up bar, immersive digital experiences, curator talks and access to their exhibitions.

Meet Horridus, their 67-million-year-old Triceratops, and discover the new multi-sensory experience of nature at Tyama: A deeper sense of knowing.

Just be aware I heard that something strange happens at the museum once the sun sets!

Dates and Times:

Where: Melbourne Museum



Price and Bookings:

Adult / general $15

Senior $10

Student / concession free

Free for children under 16

