The anniversary countdown is officially on for Melbourne’s Luna Park which is celebrating 110 years since opening on 13th December, 1912.

Australia’s oldest and most treasured heritage amusement park, Luna Park is gearing up for a summer of lunacy to celebrate the anniversary of all anniversaries!

Restorations on ‘Mr Moon’ have begun in preparation for the 110th anniversary.

Mr Moon’s gaping face has been restored several times over the years. Originally made of chicken wire, hessian and cement, the current Mr Moon is made of fibreglass, but used the original “bone structure” as a guide, a process that involved painstaking work.

Just like the Great Scenic Railway, Luna Park has had its ups and downs — struggling for survival during world wars, the depression and recession — but proving classic thrills never go out of style, it’s thrived thanks to a winning combination of heritage charm melded with modern adrenalin-seeking. For more information on Luna Park, please visit www.lunapark.com.au