Moomba is back and there are so many exciting things to see and do – and eat!!

If you’re planning to head down this long weekend, we’ve put together the must-see highlights for you!

What To See

Moomba Parade: Andy Lee is starring in this Melbourne staple! It’s on Monday from 10.45am – 12pm and runs from Birdwood Avenue – Kings Domain Park.

Birdman Rally: Our very own Clint Stanaway is featuring in this exciting event! It takes place on Sunday from 11am – 1pm at the Yarra River, Birrarung Marr.

Fireworks: They’re on Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday Nights 9.30 – 9.35pm at Alexandra Gardens, Birrarung Marr AND they’re free!

What To Do

Moomba Carnival Rides: There are plenty of the country’s best extreme rides including The Beast, which reaches speeds of 120kms per hour and swings 38 metres high! For kid-friendly fun, there’s Little Land on Peppercorn Lawn. Today you can pick up a Friday Ride Pass deal, which gives you access to three hours of unlimited rides for just $45!

Silent Disco: Bust a move to all the best hits with your silent disco guide.

Bluey Live Interactive Experience: Our favourite blue heeler, Bluey, and her little sister, Bingo, come to Moomba!

Dragon Boat Exhibition Races: Catch this adrenaline pumping water sports activity east of the river past the Swan Street Bridge.

Pirates Cove Playground: Catch pirates, sing along to sea shanties, get your face painted and make your own battle sword with Boxwars.

Bollywood Dance workshop: With NB Dance, on today and Monday.

Swing Dance Workshop: With Swing Patrol, on Sunday.

What To Eat

There are plenty of food truck options to munch on, including pizza, burgers, Korean potato twists (yummmm!!), crepes, donuts and watermelon slushies! Keep an eye out for the apple icon on food trucks and menu boards to make a Healthy Choice. There are also plenty of water stations to refill your bottles, so stay hydrated!

You can check out more info and maps here!

If you’re heading down, we’d love to see your pics so feel free to share them with us!

Image credit: Moomba