In celebration of International Coffee Day this Saturday 1 October, Lavazza and iconic Flinders Lane café Brunetti Oro have launched a limited-edition coffee-based dessert – Lavazza Cremini al Caffe.

Available to claim for free and for a limited time only, 200 lucky Melburnians can get a taste of Lavazza Cremini al Caffe – by visiting the Brunetti Oro website on Friday 30 September. One hundred desserts will be up for grabs in-store at Brunetti Oro Flinders Lane on Saturday 1 October.

At their Flinders Lane flagship store, Brunetti Oro will also be holding professional coffee roasting display sessions, while Geelong-based artist Cecilia Cabalquinto, will be creating a live in-store bespoke artwork illustrated from coffee pigment!

Brunetti Oro will also be giving away 50 bags of free Brunetti Blend roasted 250g coffee beans per roasting session, as well as free balloons for children throughout the day!