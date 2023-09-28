There’s nothing better than a long weekend but there’s something that comes preeeetty close – free coffee!

This Grand Final long weekend, Lavazza and Flinders Lane cafe Brunetti Oro, will be hosting a four-day long Festival of Coffee and to celebrate, they’re giving away 100 free coffees every day!

If you head into the city this weekend and you’re one of the first one hundred people down to their Flinders Lane location between 8am and 10am, you can score yourself a free coffee.

The festival is celebrating International Coffee Day, which lands on Sunday 1st of October, and festivities also include limited edition desserts and coffee cocktails, live jazz and coffee roasting masterclasses taught by their team of expert baristas.

The festival will be running from Thursday 28th of September right through until Sunday 1st of October at Brunetti Oro located at 250 Flinders Lane in Melbourne’s CBD.

If you’re a lover of all things coffee, head on down to make your long weekend even better!

For more information on Brunetti Oro and Lavazza’s festival of coffee, click here.