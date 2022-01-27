Filling your tank with petrol then seeing it 10c cheaper down the road is the worst!

With petrol prices set to be hiked up this weekend, the Petrol Spy website will help you find the cheapest petrol in your area.

It includes results from Caltex, Costco, Coles Express, Woolworths, BP, 7 Eleven, 7 11, Shell, United, Metro Petroleum, Puma & independent servos. You just type in your postcode and voila!

Image credit: Petrol Spy/ RACQ