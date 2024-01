We’re only just back at work and yet already counting down until our next holiday, here’s a list of Public Holidays to help you plan.

January 2024

Australia Day, Friday 26 January

March/April 2024

Labour Day, Monday 11 March

Good Friday, Friday 29 March

Saturday before Easter Sunday, Saturday 30 March

Easter Sunday, Sunday 31 March

Easter Monday, Monday 1 April

ANZAC Day, Thursday 25 April

June 2024

King’s Birthday, Monday 10 June

September 2024*

Friday before the AFL Grand Final (Subject to AFL schedule)

November 2024

Melbourne Cup, Tuesday 5 November

December 2024

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25 December

Boxing Day, Thursday 26 December

Other Info:

Victorian School Holidays:

21 December 2023 – 28 January 2024

29 March 2024 – 14 April 2024

29 June 2024 – 14 July 2024

21 September 2024 – 6 October 2024

21 December 2024 – 27 January 2025

Daylight Saving Time:

Ends Sunday 7 April 2024

Starts Sunday 6 October 2024