Let’s be honest it’s been a while since we’ve been free to do the things we love with no limits. That’s why this summer is stacking up to be one of the best in a bloody long time!

Here are all the hottest artists coming down under to perform in Melbourne this summer and in 2023!!!

AAMI Park Stadium. Opening with ‘Bennie and the Jets’ Elton moves from hit to hit and wows the crowd with his incredible stage presence. Even for the novice Elton fan every song on this setlist is recognisable and will have you screaming the lyrics at the top of your lungs!

Backstreet Boys are heading to Melbourne to play two nights on the 28th of February and the 1st of March 2023. It’s going to be a journey of reliving your youth. They’ll be performing their greatest hits from ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ to finishing their show with the absolute banger, ‘Larger Than Life’.

Lewis Capaldi has announced he will be touring Australia in July of 2023 and plans on bringing his hilarious personality and incredible voice. Playing shows in Melbourne on the 14th and 15th of July he’ll be playing hits like ‘Forget Me’, ‘Before You Go’ and finishing with the incredible ‘Someone You Loved’.

The prince of pop Robbie Williams makes his way down under on the 22nd and 23rd of November 2023. While the wait may be long, it’s definitely worthwhile to see this icon of a man. He’ll be playing all his bangers from ‘Everything Changes’ to ‘Angels’.

