The city of Melbourne is coming alive this Christmas with a spectacular array of things to do and see! Do you want to know what the best news is? Most of these activities are free! So grab the family and enjoy the following:

Christmas Square: [FREE]

Embark on your Christmas journey at Melbourne’s festive hub!

Melbourne truly comes alive with the iconic 17.5-meter Christmas tree, offering breathtaking light and sound shows. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with festive decorations before delving into the city’s Christmas offerings. Discover a wonderland of events, explore dazzling decorations, and tackle your Christmas shopping at the myriad city shops. Indulge in festive feasts and rooftop drinks to savour the season.

This Christmas Festival event, presented by the City of Melbourne with support from Fed Square, brings Christmas Square and the Christmas Projections to life with 100% wind-powered Christmas cheer.

Santa’s Workshop: [FREE]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Join Santa and his busy elves at his Melbourne workshop as they craft toys and presents for the grand celebration. Meet Santa, share your Christmas wishes, and capture the moment with a free photo that will be cherished for years.

This year, Santa has chosen Howey Place as his residence, transforming it into a magical Christmas laneway. Access Howey Place through Collins Street (234 Collins Street entrance), Swanston Street (via the Capitol Arcade), or from Little Collins Street.

Please be aware that Santa will take periodic breaks to tend to his reindeer, and there might be a short wait during peak hours. The last entry is at 5:15 pm from Saturday to Wednesday and 7:15 pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Christmas River Show: [FREE]

Prepare for a breathtaking Christmas spectacle on the Birrarung – Yarra River!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head to Southbank, near Evan Walker Bridge, for a dazzling river show featuring water fountains, lasers, light projections, and a festive soundtrack. Shows will enchant the audience every 15 minutes each night.

Create unforgettable memories by exploring Christmas Square, Melbourne Town Hall, and State Library Victoria for additional stunning light displays.

Christmas Decorations: [FREE]

Experience the vibrant transformation of the city during Christmas, adorned with decorations stretching from Collins Street to Docklands, Carlton to Kensington. Stroll through the streets and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere.

Notable highlights include the Instagram-worthy giant reindeer in Docklands, the Christmas star gracing Evan Walker Bridge, and the beloved nutcracker soldiers stationed throughout the city. Be on the lookout for whimsical giant candy canes and festive koalas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As night falls, the city truly comes to life with the enchanting sparkle of twinkling lights adorning trees and laneways across the urban landscape.

Christmas Roller Rink: [$10]

Lace up those skates! Carlton welcomes Christmas with a pop-up roller skating rink in Argyle Square. Whether you’re seeking family fun or a charming date night, glide to classic tunes with free entry and $10 skate rentals.

Piazza Italia undergoes a festive transformation with vibrant decorations and illuminated bell swings—an ideal spot for a holiday picnic, savouring the renowned delights of Lygon Street.

Skate and helmet rentals are available for a fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas Cinema: [$5]

Indulge in a cinematic holiday experience at the magnificent Capitol Theatre, featuring a lineup of festive films that include family favourites and cult classics.

Mark your calendar for these enchanting screenings:

Sat 2 Dec: Elf

Sat 9 Dec: The Polar Express

Sat 16 Dec: The Grinch

Thu 21 Dec: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Fri 22 Dec: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sat 23 Dec: The Santa Clause

Support a worthy cause, as all proceeds from ticket sales contribute to Make Room, a project dedicated to helping individuals out of homelessness.

Docklands Christmas Maze: [FREE]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embark on a festive adventure as the Docklands Christmas Maze opens its doors on Friday, December 1.

Santa’s elves are missing! Can you be the one to locate them?

Navigate through the expansive present-themed maze, filled with interactive games, and uncover all the hidden elves for a shot at winning fantastic prizes.

Ensure to arrive before 4:45 pm for the last entry. Let the holiday quest begin!

Christmas Carnival: [FREE]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experience the holiday excitement on the banks of the Birrarung at the Christmas Carnival. Take a spin on the ferris wheel, take control of the dodgems, or soar 35 meters high on the Sky Flyer for a breathtaking view of the city lights. Test your luck at beloved carnival games and savour the classic delights of carnival food.

Admission is free, and ride tickets can be purchased on-site at the ticket box. Join in the festive fun!

These Christmas Festival events are presented by City of Melbourne!